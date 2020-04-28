Police find digital scales with white powder in Youngstown house damaged by gunfire

No one was home when police got the house

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police took two digital scales out of a West Side Youngstown home that was damaged late Sunday by gunfire.

Officers were called about 10:25 p.m. to the 300 block of Randolph Street. When they got there, they found several bullet holes in the front of the house.

On the street, police found seven .223-caliber shell casings, the type of ammunition commonly used in AR-15 semiautomatic rifles.

Because of the bullet damage, police tried to check inside to see if anyone was injured. They could not get in the front door but were able to open the back door.

No one was home, but officers did find in plain view two digital scales covered with an unknown white powder, reports said.

Reports also noted the home has several security cameras.