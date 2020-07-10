Closings and delays
Police find bullets fired at house in Warren hit neighbor’s car, too

The shots were fired into a house in the 200 block of Willard Avenue NE

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police discovered that bullets that were fired into a house on Willard Avenue NE hit a neighbor’s house, too.

According to a police report, a person living next a house that was shot at on Thursday discovered a bullet hole in her Jeep.

A bullet hole was found in the driver’s side door. Police say there was also a bullet hole in the woman’s fence.

According to a police report, officers were called about 5:33 a.m. Thursday to a house in the 200 block of Willard Avenue on reports of shots fired.

When police got to the house, a woman there said that her former boyfriend parked in her driveway and fired several shots into the house.

The woman said her 13-year-old daughter was in the living room, and she and another man were inside the house at the time.

A pool in the backyard was also hit by bullets, the report stated.

