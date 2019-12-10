Police find bullet holes, gunshot victim in Warren home

Police said there were several people in the home but no one had any information about what happened

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning in Warren.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Stewart Dr. NW after reports of shots fired. Dispatch then received a report that someone was hurt.

When police got there, they said the front door of a home on the street had been shot out. There were several holes in the front of the house, according to a police report.

Police said a 36-year-old Niles man walked out of the basement, saying he had been shot in the leg.

Crews took him to the hospital for treatment.

