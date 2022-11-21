YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said Youngstown police found two handguns in a car during a traffic stop early Saturday evening on the South Side.

Charles Washington, 19, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.

Reports said Washington was the driver of a car pulled over about 6:45 p.m. at Volney Road and Cohasset Drive for failing to stop at a stop sign. Washington appeared nervous, his hands were shaking and he was breathing heavily while speaking to police, reports said.

As officers were talking to Washington, they spotted two handguns on the floor of the car, reports said.

Although state law changed earlier this year to allow people to carry guns without a permit, Washington was charged because a person must be at least 21 to have a handgun in Ohio.