Police file charges against 2 picketers at GM Lordstown Complex

Police say the men were blocking the entrance and causing a traffic disruption

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police charged two picketers near General Motors’ Lordstown Complex, after reporting that they were blocking the entry on Wednesday.

Police were called to the facility just after 6:30 a.m. They say they found the entrance blocked by chairs and picketers.

Police said workers at the facility were unable to get inside because of the chairs and picketers in the way.

According to a police report, one picketer moved out of the way at the request of an officer but two men refused to move.

The men, Jonathan Alexander, 46, of Cornersburg; and Charles Denison, III, 41, of Lake Milton; were charged with disorderly conduct.

Police said their picketing was causing traffic disruptions on Hallock Young Road, as employees were unable to pull into the facility.

This is the third week of the strike, which has paralyzed production at several of GM’s facilities across the U.S.