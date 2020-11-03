Police: Fight led to boyfriends stabbing each other in Boardman

Both men said they stabbed the other in self-defense

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men are facing domestic violence charges after Boardman police say a fight between them led to a stabbing Sunday.

According to a police report, officers were called to an apartment complex on Brookwood Road for a stabbing just after 9:30 p.m.

When police got there, they found 21-year-old Andrew Griffin standing outside of the apartment. They said Griffin dropped a knife on the sidewalk and told officers he was stabbed in the stomach area by his boyfriend, 18-year-old DeMarrie Baker, who was still inside.

The report said police then ordered Baker to come out of the apartment.

They both had stab wounds, which were treated at Mercy Health Hospital in Youngstown.

According to the police report, the argument started a few days beforehand, when Griffin accused Baker of cheating on him.

Baker told police they were talking about their relationship on Sunday when they found out Griffin’s mother needed to go to the emergency room. Baker said Griffin told him to leave the apartment and started pushing him.

Baker said he pushed back and Griffin stabbed him in the back with a knife, according to the report.

Griffin told police Baker refused to leave the apartment and threatened to kill him. He said while they were arguing, Baker pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen.

Griffin said Baker threw things like pots, pans, candles and cleaning supplies at him. Baker also smashed the TV with a pan and removed the SIM card from Griffin’s phone so he couldn’t call anyone, the report said.

Both suspects said they stabbed the other in self-defense.

More stories from WKBN.com: