Police: Fight at East Liverpool bar sends woman to hospital

A witness told police up to eight people started hitting a 22-year-old woman but the group said the woman hit them

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A 22-year-old woman was in the hospital after a fight at New Dimension Lounge in East Liverpool, police said.

On Nov. 24, police responded to the bar on Anderson Boulevard just after midnight on reports of people screaming outside.

There, they talked to the bartender and two of the bartender’s family members, who told police the woman got drunk and started causing problems.

According to a police report, the woman refused to leave when the bartender asked her to, so the bartender’s family got involved and took her outside. The family members claimed the woman then assaulted them.

In the report, police said none of the women had any visible marks on them.

Police said they went to the hospital to talk to the drunk woman but she was screaming and yelling.

Police said she was uncooperative and smelled like alcohol, along with a friend.

The friend told police she was there when the fight happened, saying the woman asked for a receipt before being taken outside, where up to eight people started hitting her.

Police suggested everyone involved file charges.