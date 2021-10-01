Police, FBI, Bomb Squad at Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City police are searching a South Side home with help from the FBI.

Police are inside a home in the 500 block of Cambridge Avenue but will not say what they are looking for.

Members of the department’s Family Services Investigation Unit are heading up the search.

The city’s Bomb Squad truck is also on hand, but it is not yet known why they are there.

Several people who have been in the house were taken outside and are arguing with police and amongst each other in the street.

We’re working to get more details. Check back here for more information on this developing story.