Police: Father pushed son, principal at Youngstown school

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police say an angry father pushed his son and an elementary school principal after he was called for his son’s behavioral issues.

Tuesday afternoon, Kirkmere Elementary School’s principal told the school’s security officer that she was pushed by Bobby Kelly, III.

She said a teacher called Kelly after his 6-year-old son was misbehaving in class, according to a police report. Police said when Kelly arrived at the school, he punched the boy in the chest, causing him to fall backward and slide across the floor.

The principal reported that she tried to intervene, but Kelly pushed her out of the way, almost causing her to fall. She said Kelly then pushed the boy to the floor again, according to the report.

The principal said she was concerned about the other children watching, but Kelly said that students need to know what happens when their parents get called, according to the report. She said he also told her, “You can’t tell me how to f***ing discipline my son,” and, “Every time you call me, this will happen.”

Police said surveillance cameras captured video of the incident, which was also witnessed by another staff member.

Kelly was called back to school to speak with officers. He apologized for pushing the teacher but said he has been called to the school repeatedly for issues with his son and that he was upset with him, according to the report.

Police said other staff members had noted that it wasn’t the first time that Kelly had pushed the boy around.

Police arrested Kelly and charged him with assault, domestic violence and inducing panic.