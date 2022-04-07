NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Three boys who police say escaped from a residential institution were found Thursday after a chase in New Castle.

The New Castle City Police Department was notified by the Pennsylvania State Police that three boys had escaped from George Junior Republic and that they may have been in the area.

Thursday afternoon, officers received information that the juveniles were at a residence on the city’s east side. They were located, and after a brief chase, two of them were taken into custody.

A short time later, a resident notified officers that the third boy was possibly hiding in the neighborhood.

Officers, assisted by Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies, located the boy, who was also taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

All three will be returned to George Junior Republic.