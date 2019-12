Two children were also in the car and all three were taken to the hospital

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – According to Salem police, the Christmas Eve fog was likely a factor in a crash involving an elderly woman.

The woman drove through a stop sign just after 6 p.m. at Duck Creek and Western Reserve roads, causing her to crash into a house.

Two children were also in the car. All three were taken to the hospital for precautionary treatment.

Their identities have not been released.

The house now has a hole in its basement wall.