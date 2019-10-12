Police: East Liverpool man choked his girlfriend for wanting abortion

Police said 34-year-old Vincent Brokaw has been convicted of domestic violence three times in the past

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police said has a history of domestic violence and public intoxication is facing new charges after reports of him getting physical with his pregnant girlfriend.

On Sunday, Sept. 29, police responded to the 800 block of Bradshaw Ave. for reports of 34-year-old Vincent Brokaw screaming at his neighbor.

Brokaw was being loud and belligerent and making threats toward the neighbor, according to a police report.

Police said Brokaw was drunk, so they told him to go inside his house and not talk to anyone for the rest of the night.

About an hour and a half later, police were called back after Brokaw was seen fighting with a woman in the street, the report said.

When police arrived, they said the woman was crying and told them Brokaw threw rocks at her, choked her and pushed her up against a wall.

Brokaw freely admitted to choking and pushing the woman, according to the report, and he was arrested.

The woman told police she had been dating and living with Brokaw for about a year-and-a-half and she is two months pregnant with his child.

According to the report, Brokaw said he “snapped” and became aggressive toward the woman because she talked about wanting to get an abortion.

Brokaw is charged with domestic violence.

Police said he was convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence in 2001 and had two felony domestic violence convictions in 2016.