Police: Drunk Warren woman put child with medical condition in danger

Officers said she wanted to drive the child, who has a heart condition, somewhere else for the night

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman was arrested after police say she was drunk and put a child with medical needs in danger.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Kenilworth Ave. SE on a report of a disturbance.

Officers said 39-year-old Kortney Bennett came home intoxicated around 12 a.m. Thursday. She told another woman in the home that she wanted to feed her own child, who has a heart condition.

The woman tried to help Bennett, but Bennett told her if she touched the child, she would assault the woman, according to a police report.

Bennett was getting agitated so she started to pack the child’s things, including medical supplies such as tracheotomy equipment, the woman said.

Bennett said she was going to take the children somewhere else for the night, according to the report. The woman said she called police because Bennett was intoxicated.

When officers got there, they said Bennett was loading things into her car. They said her breath smelled like alcohol and she was stumbling around.

Family members were begging Bennett to go to bed, according to the police report.

Police ended up arresting her and charging her with domestic violence and endangering children.