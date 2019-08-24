Police: Drunk East Liverpool man charged after walking in front of police car

The man asked the officer if he could just dump the can out and get a warning

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was charged after police said he walked in front of a police cruiser with an open can of beer.

Thomas Klink, Jr., 28, was charged with having an open container in a public place on Monday, Aug. 12.

Around 7:30 p.m., an officer was sitting at a red light at the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and Broadway Street when Klink started to cross the road.

As Klink walked in front of the police cruiser, the officer noticed he was carrying an open can of Natty Daddy, according to a police report.

Klink asked the officer if he could just dump the can out and get a warning, the report says.

A week later in court, Klink pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a $50 fine for the charge.