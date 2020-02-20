Police: Drunk driver ran after crashing car in Columbiana County

An arrest warrant has been issued for Louis Szopo II after he skipped out on his court date this week

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Beaver Falls man was charged after police said he crashed his car while drunk and walked away from the scene.

Louis Szopo II, 32, was charged with intoxication, leaving the scene and failure to control.

Police responded around 5:15 a.m. last Monday for a car in a ditch on Pennsylvania Avenue.

On their way to the crash, police said they saw Szopo staggering along Pennsylvania Avenue near Elizabeth Street.

They asked him if he had anything to do with the crash but he said no, according to a police report.

After checking the car’s plates, they found it was registered to Szopo.

Szopo did not show up to his court date Wednesday, according to court records, so a warrant has been issued for his arrest.