CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was arrested after a raid in Campbell.

Campbell Police along with Youngstown’s Neighborhood Response Unit conducted the raid at a home on Princess Street before 9 .a.m. Thursday. It was at a tri-plex apartment.

Police reportedly found cocaine, heroin, marijuana, a handgun and an assault rifle in the home.

One person was arrested on an unrelated warrant. Police say charges are pending for the items found during the raid.

SWAT also assisted with gaining entry to the building.