Police: Drug items found in Boardman apartment where children lived

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a syringe was found near a child’s diaper during a welfare check at an apartment in Boardman.

Christian Ranalli, Jr., 38, and Jennifer Zena, 33, are facing charges as a result of that visit on Monday night.

Police said they were called to the 6000 block of Applecrest Court by Children Services, which has an open case with the family. Children Services told police that the children — ages 5 months and 3 years — should not be in the custody of Ranalli and Zena due to an ongoing investigation, according to a police report.

Police said Ranalli claimed ownership of the syringe that was found in the apartment.

According to the report, both suspects had warrants for their arrest on past charges. Ranalli was also charged with possession of drug abuse instruments, and both were charged with child endangering.

Police were previously called to the couple’s apartment last Thursday after reports of a fight there. Police said when they arrived, Zena was bleeding but said she was injured because she threw an item, which bounced back and hit her.

Police said a man was found hiding from them in the apartment, however. His name was redacted from a police report.

Police also reported finding a syringe in the home at that time, which Zena said was old from past drug use. She told police that they were both in rehab and were on Suboxone.

Police said the children were in the home at that time as well.