YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police, the drug unit and Marshals were serving a warrant at a home on South Pearl Street on Youngstown’s East Side on Wednesday morning.

Marshals were looking for a juvenile who was wanted on an aggravated robbery warrant from Mahoning County Juvenile Court.

That suspect was arrested.

Youngstown police are also assisting as officers were concentrating on a home in the 100 block of South Pearl Street.

