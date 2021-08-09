Police: Driver doing ‘burnout’ in Lawrence County crashes, 3 hurt

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A 25-year-old man and his passengers were injured Saturday in a crash in North Beaver Township.

According to state police, the man was doing a burnout in his GM Sierra pickup truck at about 7 p.m. on Moravia Road, near Bartholomew Road, when he lost control and rolled the truck over.

The driver had to be rescued from the truck.

Three of the four people in the truck were injured, including the driver, whose injuries were listed as serious, according to police.

The extent of injury to the passengers was not listed in the police report.

All victims were taken to Saint Elizabeth Hospital.

Charges in the case are pending blood testing results from the driver, police said.