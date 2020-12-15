Police: Domestic violence suspect hit Austintown officer, spit at EMTs

Christopher Powers is now in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of assault on a police officer, domestic violence and intimidation

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a domestic violence suspect in Austintown had to be restrained and given a dose of Ketamine so that officers and medics could get him under control.

Officers were initially called to BP Fast Trac on Mahoning Avenue on Sunday afternoon for an open 911 call in which a woman was screaming.

They arrived to find Christopher Powers holding a child and hitting the driver’s side window of a vehicle, then ripping the door handle off.

The woman in the vehicle told police that Powers pulled her hair and grabbed her phone during an argument.

Police said during their investigation, Powers continued to be aggressive toward officers. He was warned that he would be hit with a Taser, according to a police report, which calmed him down.

When officers placed him under arrest on a domestic violence charge, police noted in their report that Powers started banging his head against the window of the police cruiser.

Police said while transferring Powers to an ambulance bed for an evaluation, he hit an officer in the face and later spit at officers and EMTs. A spit mask had to be placed over his head, and he was given Ketamine after failing to calm down, the report stated.

Powers is now in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of assault on a police officer, domestic violence and intimidation.