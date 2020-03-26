Police: Dogs fatally shot after attacking Lawrence Co. resident’s animals

New Castle police are investigating the incident, which happened in Plain Grove Township on March 1

PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Two dogs were fatally shot after police say they attacked and killed a property owner’s animals in Lawrence County earlier this month.

According to the police report, a man was cutting wood near Hilmer Road when his two dogs went onto another resident’s property, killing or maiming free-range chickens, ducks and guinea fowl.

The report said the property owner’s wife caught the dogs in the act and told her husband. According to police, the property owner then grabbed a gun and shot both dogs.

The dogs’ owner pulled up in his truck and they got into an argument, but no charges were filed in the case.