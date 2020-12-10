Police dog finds suspected drugs examining suspicious package in Youngstown

An affidavit unsealed this week said the package had a return address of San Juan, Puerto Rico

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — U.S. Postal inspectors asked for a search warrant last month after a police dog detected suspected drugs while searching a package addressed to a home on Youngstown’s west side.

The package, weighing over 19 pounds, was discovered Nov. 3 at the mail processing center in Youngstown after it was returned to the center because no one lived at the home the package was addressed to.

An affidavit unsealed this week in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio said the package had a return address of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

A records check by postal inspectors could find no match of the addresses with the persons on the package, the affidavit said. The affidavit also said that it is not uncommon for illegal drugs to be mailed from Puerto Rico to Northeast Ohio.

A police dog, Nix, of the Canfield Police Department, was called in Nov. 3 to check the package and found the odor of illegal drugs, the affidavit said.

The package was opened and almost seven pounds of cocaine was found inside, the affidavit said.

The case is under investigation by postal inspectors and the local branch of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.