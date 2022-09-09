AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local police are running into issues with vehicles being stolen lately, and they say a lot of the crimes are crimes of opportunity.

Police said the people stealing these cars don’t even break windows; they just go door to door to see which cars are unlocked.

Over the last three weeks, Austintown police have responded to reports of five stolen vehicles. All five have since been found.

“What we’re seeing is that the vehicles are being taken. We’re recovering within two days, and it appears they are just using them to joyride in. A lot of them are going through drive-thrus, getting fast food, basically just going through day-to-day routines with a car that they’re acting as their own,” said Austintown police Sgt. Greg McGlynn.

McGlynn said they have an idea who’s committing the crimes.

“They’re mostly young adults — 17 and 18 years old — and some juveniles — 14, 15, 16 range,” he said.

These incidents aren’t just happening in Austintown. There have been related issues in Canfield, Youngstown, Boardman and Poland Village.

“The individuals are stealing cars in Youngstown, for example, driving them to Austintown and dropping them off, then stealing a car from Austintown and driving back to Youngstown,” said Youngstown police Capt. Jason Simon.

There are some things that you should do if you keep your car parked in the driveway.

“Make sure your car is locked. Make sure you’re not leaving valuables in your car, such as firearms, purses, wallets, anything of that nature,” McGlynn said.

And law enforcement has another piece of advice.

“We do get surveillance video from almost every auto theft that we have. It does help. We have been able to solve a few of these with surveillance,” McGlynn said.

Both Youngstown and Austintown police say the departments have been working together to recover vehicles as well as solve these crimes. In the meantime, they are urging residents to be proactive and lock cars.

Captain Simon also stressed the importance of bringing your firearm inside your home and not leaving it in the glove box.