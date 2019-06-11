Police: Deal for sexual favors turns into car theft in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after an 85-year-old man said a woman blindfolded him, tied him up and took his SUV.

According to a police report, the man called officers about 2:30 p.m. last Thursday to report that he was the victim of a theft.

He told police that he picked up a woman at a local recovery center and went back to his house on Judson Avenue for “sexual pleasures,” the report stated.

The man said the woman tied him up, blindfolded him, pulled his pants down and told him to be quiet.

The man said he was later able to get free to find that his SUV was gone and his credit cards were missing from his pants pocket.