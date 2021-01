Police are at a home in the 400 block of Idora Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple police units converged Wednesday on a house in Youngstown.

Police raided a home in the 400 block of Idora Avenue.

Police say they found a gun, cash and a significant amount of suspected cocaine during the raid.

Two people were arrested.

