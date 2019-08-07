Police converge on house in Austintown

At least six police unites were called to the scene

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Austintown converged on a house late Tuesday night.

Right around midnight, several police cruisers were seen surrounding a house in the 3000 block of Mahoning Avenue, between South Meridian and Raccoon roads.

Austintown police are not confirming any details, but sources say the incident may have started with an argument between a man and a woman.

Crime scene tape was strung across the back of the driveway.

We are working to get more details from investigators. Check back here for updates.