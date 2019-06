Officers created a perimeter and utilized a K-9 unit as they searched for a man

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators arrested a suspect that they say fired shots at a Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputy in Warren.

It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Buckeye Street, near the Buckeye Towers.

Several agencies responded, and a perimeter was set up. A K-9 was also used in the search that stretched into Perkins Park.

Police arrested 25-year-old Dillon McCoy. He is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on charges of felonious assault.