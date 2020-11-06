Police converge on apartment complex in Boardman

Police arrived in two armored vehicles, broke down the door and fired a flash-bang grenade before going inside.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman police called in their own tactical team Friday afternoon to search an apartment complex on Cook Avenue.

Police were called by a woman who said her boyfriend had beaten her and was holed up in the apartment, said Capt. Albert Kakascik.

When patrol officers arrived, they could not get inside to see if the suspect was there, so they called in the tactical team because the suspect has several warrants and is known to be violent, Kakascik said.

They arrived in two armored vehicles, broke down the door and fired a flash-bang grenade before going inside.

No one was there, but the apartment was significantly damaged, Kakascik said. He says the woman told them her boyfriend had gone on a rampage.

The woman is being treated at a hospital for her injuries.

Warrants are being prepared for the suspect, Kakascik said

