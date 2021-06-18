Police converge on Youngstown’s north side; crime scene tape around area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several police cruisers and detectives have converged on a street in Youngstown.

Officers were called just after 7 p.m. Friday to an area in the 100 block of Seneca Street on the city’s north side.

Officers are dealing with a chaotic scene. A person is lying on the ground covered in a sheet. Across the street, several evidence markers have been placed on the ground as a crowd is forming.

A man was pleading with a patrolman to see the victim, who he said was his nephew.

“I’m a silver badge, you need to talk to a gold badge,” the officer said, referring to the badges supervisors and detectives wear.

“Gold badge! Can I see my nephew?” the man said.

Another man was wailing, “That’s my baby!”

Investigators are shielding the body from view.

Crime scene tape is up around the area.

Police have not released details on what they are investigating.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this report when more information becomes available.