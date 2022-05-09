AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A victim has been identified in a shooting in Austintown Sunday. We spoke to investigators about what they know and what they’re still trying to learn — the biggest question: was this random or targeted?

Austintown Police said they believe the shooting was targeted Sunday but they’re still working to determine what exactly happened and why.

The shooting happened on North Meridian Road in Austintown but police found the victim, 19-year-old Joquezz Robbins of Youngstown, about five minutes down the road at a Waffle House in Weathersfield.

“We know that at least 11 rounds fired on North Meridian Road,” said Jordan Yacovone with APD.

At this point, police still aren’t sure where the incident started. There were at least eight rounds that hit the victim’s car but investigators aren’t sure if he was inside or outside the vehicle when a black SUV pulled up alongside and someone started firing.

Two others in the car were not hurt. The driver turned around and headed back to the Waffle House on Salt Springs Road, where she had just left a family gathering.

Dominic Maguire was getting breakfast with friends when the car pulled up.

“Just wanted to go get Waffle House for breakfast…We asked our server and she was like, ‘Yeah, someone got shot in a drive-by,'” said Maguire.

Robbins was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said a loaded gun was found in the car. They’re still working to get surveillance video from businesses on North Meridian.

“My guess is we’re going to have some pretty decent video once we can collect it all,” said Yacovone.

Police are still searching for a suspect and the black SUV. Anyone with information should call Austintown Police at 330-799-9721 or CrimeStoppers at 330-746-CLUE.