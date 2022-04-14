(WKBN) — Police are continuing their investigation into who was responsible for several threats made against schools in Trumbull County Wednesday.

Students were back in school Thursday after a police investigation determined threats made at schools in both Warren and Niles weren’t credible.

Warren Superintendent Steve Chiaro said Jefferson received a call indicating a bomb threat with specific details.

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the school received a call indicating a bomb threat with specific details. The District immediately began our internal security procedures which included but were not limited to notification to the WPD. From that point forward the WPD began a thorough and comprehensive investigation using all means necessary to determine the credibility and origin of the threat…The WCSD will use all means and methods available to assist the WPD in their investigation to ensure the individuals or individuals responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Experiences such as this create a significant disruption to the educational process and provides added stress and discomfort to the students, their families, the dedicated employees of the Warren City Schools and the entire Warren City School District community. The health, safety and well-being of our students remains our highest priority. Steve Chiaro

Police said the threat to John F. Kennedy Catholic School came in through the Trumbull County 911 Center.

Caller: I was in class when I heard two students say they’re gonna shoot up the school.

While school officials in Niles were made aware of a social media post depicting a threat to Niles Middle School.

“We’re conducting a joint investigation with Warren PD. We have recovered a mobile device that we have to have forensically analyzed. There is a question of if the post was maybe manipulated. We’re looking into that. It’s a pretty complicated investigation,” said Niles Police Chief Jay Holland.

“We have to take every threat, every post seriously, and we do but the manpower behind investigating is while worth it but we should be focusing our attention on educating our students and not these types of things,” said Niles City Schools Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen.

At Niles Middle School on Thursday, there was a police cruiser parked outside the building all a part of an increased presence as a precautionary measure.

“No child should have to be worried about coming to school, and no staff member should have to be concerned about walking in the school building that used to be that safe haven,” said Thigpen.

John F. Kennedy Catholic School’s statement to parents regarding the incident can be found here.

Holland said whoever is determined to be responsible for the threats could face a serious criminal charge.