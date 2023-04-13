YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police say there will likely be more arrests in connection with a series of shooting incidents earlier this week, some of which were connected to each other.

On Tuesday, nearly every officer in the city responded to about six different crime scenes on the city’s north and east sides.

Detectives confirm Thursday the locations on Tod Lane and Alameda and Catalina avenues were all connected.

A shooting involving two other victims on Pearl Street was unrelated to the others, even though it occurred at roughly the same time.

Authorities do believe the motive for all of the violence was the same.

“However long it was brewing, it was individuals that wouldn’t resolve their differences in any other way or didn’t believe that they could without going to extreme violence,” said Capt. Jason Simon.

The violence left 22-year-old Ray-Mon Sims dead. At this point, police have one man in custody.