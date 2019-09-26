Police conduct warrant sweep in Columbiana County

Officers are searching for about 50 people with active warrants in Columbiana County

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police from several agencies in Columbiana County are conducting a warrant sweep Thursday in the southern part of the county.

Officers are searching for about 50 people with active warrants, some of them for violent offenses such as rape and aggravated burglary. Others are wanted for minor drug offenses.

Several agencies are involved in the sweep including East Liverpool police, East Liverpool Township, St. Claire Township and the Adult Parole Authority.

