Police collect 25 casings after car shot in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police collected 25 shell casings from three different weapons after a car was shot up early Wednesday on the South Side.

Police were called about 1:30 a.m. to 500 block of West Chalmers Avenue for a report of gunfire. They found eight casings from a .223-caliber semiautomatic rifle; 10 casings from a .45-caliber handgun and seven casings from a 9mm handgun.

A woman there said she had just got home, and when she went inside, she heard gunfire and discovered her car was damaged.

Reports said two of the tires were flattened by bullets, and there were five bullet holes in the car.