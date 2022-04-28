Editor’s note: The below story corrects the area where the road closure occurred.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have closed off a portion of West Indianola after several rounds of gunfire were fired at about 10:40 a.m. Thursday.

Officers responded to another location for a car that was damaged.

A person is being treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound, but it’s unknown at this time whether it’s related.

There are several 5.56mm shell casings stretching for about half a block in the 400 block of West Indianola Avenue. That is the kind of ammunition typically used in AR-15 semiautomatic rifles.

A home in the 2700 block of Hudson Avenue was also hit by a bullet, and there are 32 casings at that scene.

Police have the road closed at Hudson Avenue and Cain Street.

The city has had 25 shootings for the year, six of them fatal.