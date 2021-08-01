Police reopen Howland road following Sunday morning crash

HOWLAND CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol and Howland police officers have closed Route 46 following a car accident.

It happened Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on Route 46, also known as Niles Cortland Road NE, at the intersection of Fairhill Drive NE.

The accident happened between Fairhill and Deer Creek Lane in a neighbor’s front yard.

OSP officers have taken over at the scene.

We know two cars were involved, one a FedEx truck.

A First News reporter is on scene getting more information from police.