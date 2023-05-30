YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police early Sunday cited the owner of a South Avenue club for violating the city’s private club ordinance after a large crowd was spotted outside the club and in the street.

Willie Cowan, 59, owner of Miss Daisy’s, 2210 South Ave., received the citation at about 2:50 am. Saturday after police found alcohol inside despite the fact the club is a private club and is not allowed to store or sell alcohol.

Reports said officers encountered a large crowd walking in the street or looking for parking spaces around the club. Reports said most of those people were coming from another bar on South Avenue which had just closed for the evening.

A city police officer who was working security at that bar told officers over the radio that the crowd where he was working was heading to Miss Daisy’s, reports said.

Reports said Cowan told police that he saw nothing wrong with the behavior of the people in the crowd and allowed police inside to see if there was any alcohol.

Officers found several bottles of liquor inside, some nearly empty, reports said. A person in the parking lot holding a liquor bottle told police that he got the bottle from inside as well, reports said.