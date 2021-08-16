Police cite man in dumping on I-680 ramp

Youngstown's Litter Control Department has some video they want to share of someone dumping illegally in the city.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have issued a summons to a south side man who they say was caught on camera dumping two recliners on the west side.

Eddie Ashley, 68, of Potomac Avenue, is charged with littering and dumping, an unclassified misdemeanor, said Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal.

Ashley was one of two men caught Aug. 11 on a camera operated by the city’s Litter Control department on Salt Springs Road.

The camera caught two men taking the recliners off a U-Haul truck and dumping them on a side road.

Zubal said detectives received numerous tips from the public in identifying Ashley.

Police are still trying to identify the second man, but Ashley is the main suspect because he rented the truck.

Zubal said detectives will be helping to monitor the litter control cameras in the future and that they hope more citations can be issued in littering cases.

