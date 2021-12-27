YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said several Christmas presents were stolen over the holiday from a home on the South Side.

Police were called at about 3 p.m. Christmas Day to a home on Hilton Avenue, where a woman said she arrived and found a basement window broken and all the presents in the house gone.

The woman told police the house belongs to her son, who is in jail, and the gifts were for his children. The woman was in the house at 9:30 p.m. Christmas Eve and told police it was secure when she left.

Reports said shoes, two Roku TVs and other items were taken. The house appeared to have been ransacked and there were several empty boxes inside, reports said.