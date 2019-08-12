Police chase through Trumbull and Mahoning counties ends in Newton Township

One person was taken into custody

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A police chase ended early Monday morning in a field off of Miller Graber Road in Newton Township.

According to dispatchers, the chase started about 12:50 a.m. on Salt Springs Road in Weathersfield Township.

The driver led police on a chase through several streets from Mahoning County to Trumbull County, at times driving 80 miles per hour, according to dispatch records.

The driver finally lost control in the area of Miller Graber and Newton Falls Bailey Road.

One person was taken into custody.

The chase was initiated by Weathersfield Township police, but details as to why they were pursuing the driver have not been released.