YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A chase led to a heavy police presence on Youngstown’s South Side on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers with the Neighborhood Response Unit attempted to pull over a stolen Chrysler 200 when the driver led them on a chase through several South Side streets. Then, the driver got out of the car on Laclede Avenue and took off on foot through yards.

Police chased him over to Dewey Avenue, where other patrol officers came to assist and they were able to catch him and take him into custody.

At this point, police have not released the name of the suspect and say charges are pending.