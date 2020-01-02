Police chase spans two states, ends near East Liverpool

State police have reportedly taken one man into custody after an hours-long chase in Beaver County overnight

CHESTER, W.Va. (WKBN) – State police have reportedly taken one man into custody after an hours-long chase in Beaver County overnight.

According to Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA, the chase started just after midnight along Route 168 in Hookstown.

There are reports that the suspect may have shot at troopers during the chase.

No one was hit.

State Police from Beaver County say a large wooded area is being searched from the Pennsylvania border to a bridge that connects East Liverpool, Ohio, to Chester. Police are looking for a second suspect.

A helicopter and search dogs are being used.

