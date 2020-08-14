Police chase spans Columbiana, Mahoning counties before ending in multi-vehicle crash

The driver hit at least two other cars before crashing into a tree in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A police chase that started in Salem ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Austintown Thursday evening.

Salem police started chasing the driver of a GMC Envoy. We still don’t know what started the chase.

The chase went through Canfield before ending at New Road and Route 46 in Austintown.

The Envoy’s driver hit at least two other cars before crashing into a tree.

Multiple people ran out of the car, but police caught them.

Video courtesy of viewer via Report It

