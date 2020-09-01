Police chase from Brookfield to Hubbard ends in arrest

Chestnut Ridge Road is currently blocked off at Route 62

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Chestnut Ridge Road is currently blocked off at Route 62 after a police chase from Brookfield ended in Hubbard.

Police say they initiated a traffic stop on a woman, later identified as Brittany Banjak, of Masury, who had a warrant out for her arrest in Brookfield for theft.

Police say Banjak stopped but ended up taking off, crashing into the grass at the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, where she then ran.

Police were able to catch up with her and make an arrest.

