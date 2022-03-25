NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – One man was arrested after a hit and run led to a police chase, which ended with a crash into a building.

Beaver Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle accident on Market St. around 1 a.m. Thursday. When they got there, a Jeep with damage was leaving the scene, according to the police report.

Police tried to pull the Jeep over, but it kept going, turning onto South Avenue driving around 40-50 miles per hour, according to the report.

Police say the vehicle began losing control and began to fishtail, causing it to slide off the roadway and collide into the Bling Bling Lady Boutique business.

Police began yelling for the driver to get out of the Jeep, that’s when Jeffrey Waldele got out and was arrested according to reports.

The report states he admitted to drinking several beers and at least three shots before the chase and said he was having a bad week.

The owner of Bling Bling Lady Boutique told us that the building’s inventory room suffered structural damage. She said the store was not damaged and they will remain open, however, it’s uncertain if they will end up needing to relocate due to the damage caused.

Waldele was charged with failure to comply, OVI and no taillights.