JACKSON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – On August 12, Pennsylvania State Police attempted to stop a driver for speeding in Jackson Township.

The driver, Zachary Livingood, 24, of McKees Rocks, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala on SR 79 when an officer attempted to pull him over for speeding.

Livingood failed to stop and eventually officers had to resort to using spike strips to stop the car.

Livingood was arrested for fleeing and eluding. He was booked into Mercer County Jail on a $10,000 bond.