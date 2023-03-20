BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators are out looking for a suspect after a police pursuit through several jurisdictions.

The chase started in Lordstown and ended at the railroad tracks on Merwin Chase Road.

According to Vienna’s police chief Bob Ludt, the suspect drove down the tracks, and the vehicle got stuck. The suspect then got out of the truck and ran.

K-9s are out looking for the suspect, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has a chopper in the air.

Officers from Lordstown, Vienna, Warren Township, Brookfield, Highway Patrol troopers and sheriff’s deputies were involved in the chase and/or search for the suspect.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.