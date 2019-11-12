Police chase ends in Warren, 2 hurt

A police chase that started in Champion ended in a crash in Warren where two people were hurt

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A police chase that started in Champion ended in a crash in Warren where two people were hurt.

According to dispatch reports, police were pursuing a vehicle just after 12 a.m. Tuesday when the driver got off the highway at Mahoning Avenue, turned onto the Northwest Bridge and crashed into another vehicle at Dunstan Drive NW and Tod Ave. NW.

Two people inside the other vehicle were hurt and taken to the hospital.

The suspect driver and his passenger took off on foot from their wrecked car.

Police searched the area for the suspects but didn’t immediately find them, however identifying information was discovered by police, according to dispatch reports.

Warren and Champion police are investigating.