POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A police chase ended in a crash Thursday afternoon in Poland Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Pennsylvania State Police were chasing a car that came across the state border, hit a stop sign and crashed on New Castle Road.

Courtesy of Chris Crilley

Pennsylvania State Police and Union Township Police were on the scene. At one point, at least a dozen cruisers responded.

According to PSP, the chase began near New Castle in Lawrence County. Police say there was an alert out to be on the lookout for this suspect.

The PSP trooper said after the suspect crashed, he was given orders to get out of the vehicle but didn’t listen. So, Troopers drew their guns and pulled him out of the vehicle.

The suspect was not injured and has been taken into custody. Police are still investigating.

Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts today.

We have a reporter on the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.