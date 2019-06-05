Police chase ends in crash in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers say a man who was driving a stolen car and running from police crashed in Deerfield Wednesday.

The accident happened at about 5 a.m. on Bandy Road, near Route 14.

The driver, later identified as 38-year-old Jerry Burton, Jr., went into the front yard of a house, hit a fence and a tree and then crashed into a second tree, where the vehicle stopped.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Akron police started chasing Burton at about 3:45 a.m. because the car he was driving was reported stolen.

Officers followed him onto Interstate 76 heading eastbound where they turned the pursuit over to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers followed Burton off the Route 14 exit, where the chase continued for about 8 miles southbound on Route 14. The driver turned onto Bandy Road where he lost control.

Troopers said Burton suffered severe injuries in the crash but was alert and talking. Emergency crews from Berlin and Deerfield had to cut him out of the mangled car. He was flown by medical helicopter from the scene.

Troopers say Burton is facing charges from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Akron City Police.